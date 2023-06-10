Singapore footballer joins Borussia Dortmund women’s team, puts studies on hold to pursue career

She will join the club for its pre-season fixtures from July.

AMONG SOUTHEAST ASIA’S BEST

Danelle is the German side's first female signing from Asia.

Having been formed just two years ago, the club currently sits in the fifth tier of German football, after securing back-to-back championships.

Danelle wants to be the main striker of a team that eventually breaks into the top tier, helping her secure a full-fledged professional contract.

"I think I can really grow and thrive as a player. The professionalism at the club is something that is really attractive to me, and so it's definitely somewhere that I want to be in the long term,” she said.

“Hopefully when they are promoted to the Bundesliga in four years’ time, hopefully then I'll be the number nine,” said Danelle, referring to the top-tier German league and the jersey number typically worn by a team’s main striker.