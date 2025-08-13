Dangerous Argentina ready to build on Rugby Championship progress

CAPE TOWN :Argentina have grown more competitive in the Rugby Championship in recent years, and with key players back, they're set to open this year's campaign at home against New Zealand on Saturday with renewed confidence.

Argentina won six matches in their first 10 seasons competing in the southern hemisphere championship, but have claimed as many victories again in the last three years alone.

That includes their best ever campaign in 2024, when they won in New Zealand for the first time, beat the world champion Springboks and claimed a record 67-27 victory over Australia.

They have gone from whipping boys to a team that, while perhaps not feared yet, has gained huge respect and on their day are a match for anyone in the competition.

Recent form has been mixed, including a 2-0 home series loss to a severely under-strength England in July, but coach Felipe Contepomi had rested several players for those matches too.

He has recalled Juan Cruz Mallía, Santiago Chocobares, Marcos Kremer, Bautista Delguy, Mateo Carreras and Ignacio Ruiz in what is a significant bolster to the squad.

The likes of Tomas Albornoz, Gonzalo Garcia, Franco Molina and Joel Sclavi, who all featured in the 28-24 win over the British & Irish Lions in Dublin, but missed the England series, are also back.

Kremer says the experience built up over the last few years in the Rugby Championship has given the team confidence.

"The team has been doing things very well, the staff has been doing things very well," he told reporters. "We have to put nerves aside and dedicate ourselves to playing rugby, we know how to do it and what to do with the players (we have).

"The work that the forwards have to do is to try to give those opportunities to the three quarters, those fast balls or those balls advancing. We know that if the forwards work and are going well, then behind we have things to fly a little more."

Argentina host New Zealand in their first two Rugby Championship fixtures before a two-match trip to Australia.

They then face the Springboks in Durban and finish their campaign in London on October 4, the first time a Rugby Championship game will be played in the northern hemisphere.