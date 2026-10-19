Danish duo fire high-flying Lazio to 3-0 win over Juventus

TURIN, Italy, Oct 18 : Lazio's Danish duo made the difference in Turin as Oliver Provstgaard and Gustav Isaksen scored in a 3-0 win over Juventus on Sunday that lifted their side level with Inter Milan at the top of Serie A.

Provstgaard broke the deadlock in the 37th minute, using his height to glance home Mattia Zaccagni's cross after Lazio worked a short corner on the left.

Fellow Dane Isaksen doubled the lead in the 66th minute, collecting a pass from Tavares on the right before shifting the ball onto his left foot and bending a low finish into the far corner.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru completed the scoring in the 89th minute, launching a counter-attack from inside his own half and driving into the box before slotting home a low finish as frustrated home supporters jeered Juventus through to the final whistle.

Lazio have 19 points from seven matches, level with Inter, who maintained their unbeaten start to the domestic season with a 3-1 comeback victory over Bologna on Saturday.

MILAN SURVIVE ATALANTA FIGHTBACK

AC Milan survived a late Atalanta fightback to claim an entertaining 3-2 home victory earlier on Sunday.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 24th minute through a Goncalo Ramos penalty, before Adrien Rabiot doubled their advantage shortly before the break.

Mario Gila made it 3-0 in the 57th minute, seemingly putting the contest beyond Atalanta.

However, Gianluca Gaetano reduced the deficit in the 66th minute and Nikola Krstovic added a second for Atalanta in the 81st to set up a tense finish.

Two minutes later, Mike Maignan rushed out to deny Davide Zappacosta in a one-on-one, parrying the effort with his legs to preserve Milan's lead.

Fiorentina's struggles continued as they suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to Como, leaving them second from bottom in the table with four points from seven matches.

Quickfire goals from Mattia Liberali and Nico Paz around the half-hour mark put Como in command before Marin Pongracic pulled one back before the break, but Anastasios Douvikas sealed the victory for the visitors early in the second half.

Como are fifth with 14 points.