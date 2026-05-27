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Danish veteran Valgren wins Giro's 17th stage
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Danish veteran Valgren wins Giro's 17th stage

Danish veteran Valgren wins Giro's 17th stage
Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 17 - Cassano d'Adda to Andalo - Italy - May 27, 2026 EF Education - EasyPost's Michael Valgren celebrates on the podium after winning stage 17 REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Danish veteran Valgren wins Giro's 17th stage
Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 17 - Cassano d'Adda to Andalo - Italy - May 27, 2026 EF Education - EasyPost's Michael Valgren celebrates winning stage 17 REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
27 May 2026 11:43PM
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ANDALO, Italy, May 27 : Danish veteran Michael Valgren burst clear in the final kilometre to win stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old EF Education-EasyPost rider hung on grimly alongside Movistar's Einer Rubio as the 200km stage concluded with a series of sharp climbs and fast descents.

After the two leaders were joined by a small group of chasers, Valgren showed his superior sprinting skill to go alone and cross the line well ahead of Andreas Leknessund.

Italian Damiano Caruso was third.

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"When I have good legs I'm pretty good at it," Valgren said after winning his first Grand Tour stage.

His compatriot Jonas Vingegaard finished safely in the main peloton to preserve his big lead in the general classification.

Source: Reuters
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