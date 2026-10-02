Singapore's Darren Yap clinches virtual taekwondo bronze at Asian Games

NAGOYA: A day after becoming the first Singaporean taekwondo exponent to win an Asian Games medal, 22-year-old Darren Yap made history again with a joint-bronze in the mixed virtual taekwondo event.

At the Toyohashi Gymnasium on Friday (Oct 2), Yap made it all the way to the semi-finals before losing 0-2 to Vietnam's Chau Ngoc Tuyet Sang. Losing semi-finalists are awarded a joint-bronze in the event.

Earlier, he beat Kyrgyzstan's Alisher Asymbek Uulu 2-0 in the opening round and overcame Iran's Amirsina Bakhtiari 2-0 in the quarterfinals.

This was the first time virtual taekwondo featured at the Asian Games. It was showcased at Singapore's Olympic Esports Week in 2023 and held its inaugural world championships in Singapore the following year.

Co-developed by World Taekwondo and Singapore-based technology company Refract Technologies, virtual taekwondo combines the physical movements and techniques of taekwondo with virtual reality and motion-tracking technology.