Darts-Jenkins given 11-year ban over match fixing charges

Briton Andy Jenkins received an 11-year suspension from darts after he was found guilty of charges relating to match fixing and gambling, the Darts Regulation Authority said on Wednesday.

Jenkins, who denied the charges, was found guilty of all 24 charges of match fixing against him, and he also accepted one charge of betting on darts for which he was given a suspension of 12 months which will be concurrent with the 11-year ban.

The 54-year-old, who reached the 2007 World Championship semi-finals, has also been ordered to pay costs of 17,580.03 pounds ($23,441).

Jenkins has until May 6 to appeal the decision, and the DRA say there is no suggestion that other players from the matches in question were involved in any way.

($1 = 0.7500 pounds)