Logo
Logo

Sport

Darts-Littler goes back to bed after traffic jam ends tournament hopes
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Darts-Littler goes back to bed after traffic jam ends tournament hopes

Darts-Littler goes back to bed after traffic jam ends tournament hopes

Darts - 2025 Premier League - Playoffs - London - The O2, London, Britain - May 29, 2025 Luke Littler during the final match against Luke Humphries REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

29 Oct 2025 10:36PM (Updated: 29 Oct 2025 11:29PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Darts world champion Luke Littler was ruled out of a Players Championship event on Wednesday after getting stuck in traffic and missing the registration deadline.

The Briton, current world number two, had been due to appear at the tournament in Wigan, near his hometown of Warrington in northern England.

Instead, the 18-year-old posted a photograph on Instagram from the passenger seat of a car with another vehicle in front.

"Back to bed it is. Wonder who they are gonna call up," he said in the caption. The deadline was 1100 local and media reported the post was made at 1106.

Littler can still take part in a separate event scheduled for Thursday at the same venue if he registers on time on the day.  

He already has a place in the Players Championship finals in Minehead from November 21-23, with a 120,000 pound ($161,052) prize for the winner. 

Wednesday's Wigan tournament pays 15,000 pounds to the winner.

($1 = 0.7451 pounds)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement