Darts-Menzies apologises for punching table at World Championship

LONDON, Dec 15 : Scotsman Cameron Menzies has apologised after punching his drinks table following a first-round loss to English debutant Charlie Manby at the PDC Darts World Championship on Monday, which left blood dripping from his hand.

Menzies, the 26th seed, led 2-1 and looked to be on his way to the second round before the 20-year-old Manby, ranked 163 in the world, roared back for a 3-2 victory, clinching the win on his seventh match dart with a double one.

While Manby, cheered on throughout the match by the raucous crowd, celebrated, the 36-year-old Menzies slammed three right hooks into the underside of the table.

After congratulating his opponent, Menzies walked off with boos ringing in his ears and the Scot held an apologetic hand up to the Alexandra Palace crowd.

"First of all, I would like to apologise for what happened," Menzies said in a statement.

"I am sorry that I reacted in the manner that I did. It's not an excuse, but I have had a lot of things on my mind recently and I suppose it all just became too much at the end.

"It has not been an easy time for me with my uncle Gary passing away recently. I saw him four days before he died and he gave a look which told he how much he thought of me. He treated me like a son.

"Had I won the game against Charlie, my second match would have been on the day of Gary's funeral and that has not been lost on me in recent days."