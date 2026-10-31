Darts-Sherrock stuns Littler to win Netflix darts jackpot

Oct 30 : Fallon Sherrock beat Luke Littler to claim a £501,000 ($671,089) prize in a live Netflix darts special on Friday, producing a dramatic upset in front of a global audience at Manchester Central.

Sherrock finished from 43 on double top to win a single leg of 501 against Littler, ending the event after 14 previous challengers had failed to beat the two-time world champion.

The 32-year-old from Milton Keynes won the bull-off to earn the throw and produced a 15-dart leg under intense pressure, with the format designed to conclude as soon as a challenger defeated Littler.

Her winning dart sparked celebrations inside the arena as Sherrock, one of the most recognisable players in women's darts, secured the biggest prize of her career.

"Honestly I can't put it into words how I feel, especially with Rory being here," Sherrock said during an on-stage interview with presenter Gary Lineker, referring to her son.

"It's the first time he's been to anything. It was lovely. Sorry, I'm just so lost for words right now. It was a great moment and I'll memorise this forever."

Sherrock, a qualified hairdresser, has become a trailblazing figure in the sport since making history at the 2020 PDC World Darts Championship in December 2019.

Known as the "Queen of the Palace", she became the first woman to win a match at the tournament when she beat Ted Evetts, before following it with another victory over Mensur Suljovic.

"World class," Littler said. "I've enjoyed every bit of it — the ad, the photo shoots, just everything leading up to this. It's been good. Maybe Netflix, we can do it again next year."

($1 = 0.7465 pounds)