Davis Cup tie between Canada and Israel to be played without spectators

A Davis Cup World Group I tie between Canada and Israel will be played in a closed venue without spectators this weekend in Halifax, Nova Scotia, due to escalating safety concerns, Tennis Canada said on Tuesday.

Tennis Canada, who made the decision in consultation with the International Tennis Federation, said intelligence from local authorities and national security agencies indicated a risk of significant disruption to the event.

Four hundred academics, activists, athletes and writers had urged Tennis Canada in an open letter to cancel the event amid Israel's military campaign in Gaza.

"At the heart of this difficult decision is our responsibility to protect people while ensuring that this Davis Cup tie can still take place," Tennis Canada CEO Gavin Ziv said in a news release.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"We were forced to conclude that playing behind closed doors was the only way to both safeguard those involved and preserve the event itself."

Ziv acknowledged disappointment surrounding the decision, but expressed optimism about returning to Halifax with Team Canada in the coming years.

Fans who purchased tickets for the September 12-13 tie will receive a refund.

The Davis Cup is the premier international team event in men's tennis.

The tie between Canada and Israel will be a best-of-five series, with two singles matches scheduled for day one, followed by doubles and the two reverse singles matches on day two.

The winner will advance to the 2026 Qualifiers 1st Round, with a chance to compete for the 2026 Davis Cup title.