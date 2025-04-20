De Bruyne surprised by Man City decision to let him go

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has said he was surprised by the Premier League club’s decision not to offer him a contract extension, describing it as a business-driven move.

The 33-year-old Belgian, whose deal expires in June, announced on social media this month that he will be leaving City at the end of the season after a decade at the club.

"It was half a week until I reported it out. It wasn’t nice. My family wasn’t home. They were on Easter holidays so it was a bit weird but it is what it is," De Bruyne told reporters after Saturday's 2-0 win at Everton.

"I don’t feel like I want to share (the details) because it's basically more business-wise for them, they just make decision based on that.

"It was not really a long conversation it was just what they told me and then there’s nothing. I have to accept the situation, even if I feel like I can still do a good job, but that’s it."

De Bruyne has played 416 games for City, scoring 107 goals and providing 177 assists, including 120 in the Premier League — the second-most behind Ryan Giggs. He has made 23 league appearances this season in between fitness issues.

Turning 34 in June, De Bruyne helped City win six Premier League titles and the Champions League after joining in 2015.

"I have not had any offer the whole year, they just took a decision. Obviously, I was a bit surprised but I just have to accept it. Honestly, I still think I can perform at this level like I'm showing," he added.

"I don’t really care. The decision has been taken and since then I just want to play football like I always have. I need to look at the future, start speaking to people."