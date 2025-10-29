Logo
De Bruyne undergoes successful surgery after thigh injury taking penalty
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Inter Milan - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - October 25, 2025 Napoli's Kevin De Bruyne reacts as he is substituted after sustaining an injury while scoring their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Matteo Ciambelli/File Photo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Inter Milan - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - October 25, 2025 Napoli's Kevin De Bruyne reacts as he is substituted after sustaining an injury while scoring their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Matteo Ciambelli
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Inter Milan - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - October 25, 2025 Napoli's Kevin De Bruyne watches from the sidelines after being substituted after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
29 Oct 2025 08:27PM
Napoli midfielder Kevin De Bruyne underwent successful surgery on a hamstring injury he suffered during their 3-1 win over Inter Milan, the Serie A club said on Wednesday.

De Bruyne suffered the injury when scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot, with the Belgium international immediately clutching the back of his right thigh before he was helped off the pitch.

Scans later revealed a "high-grade lesion to the biceps femoris muscle", prompting the need for surgical intervention.

"As planned, Kevin De Bruyne underwent surgery today in Antwerp following a high-grade injury to his right thigh biceps femoris muscle," Napoli said in a statement.

"The operation was a complete success. De Bruyne... will continue the first phase of his post-surgical rehabilitation in Belgium."

Napoli did not provide a timeframe for the 34-year-old's return. De Bruyne has a history of hamstring problems and also underwent surgery in 2023 when he was with Manchester City.

Serie A leaders Napoli host seventh-placed Como on Saturday.

Source: Reuters
