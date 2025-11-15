De la Fuente plays down Yamal absence as Spain eye World Cup spot

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente played down the controversy surrounding Lamine Yamal's release from the squad, instead emphasising the teenage winger's long-term importance to the side ahead of Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Georgia.

The 18-year-old Barcelona sensation was released from Spain's squad on Tuesday for their qualifiers against Georgia and Turkey after treatment on a groin injury, prompting criticism from the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Yamal, who has missed five matches for Barca this season due to the issue, had an invasive radiofrequency procedure on Monday, the same day Spain's training camp began, RFEF said.

De la Fuente later described the situation as something he had not come across previously. However, he struck a more reassuring tone when discussing the matter ahead of this weekend's game in the Georgian capital Tbilisi.

"The best news is that he has 15 years left with us," De la Fuente told reporters on Friday.

"We have to think about the present and the future. The present means relying on the players we have, winning and almost securing qualification, and that is our concern.

"Everything can be improved, and we will try to improve in all areas, but what we have to improve is tomorrow's performance. We are doing well and we need to keep improving."

Capped 23 times, Yamal has bagged six goals and contributed six assists in 11 matches for Barcelona in this campaign.

'FEET ON THE GROUND'

Spain top Group E with 12 points from four matches, scoring 15 goals and conceding none. They will qualify for next year's finals if they defeat Georgia and second-placed Turkey do not beat bottom side Bulgaria or if they draw and Turkey lose.

"Our aim is to qualify for the World Cup," De la Fuente said. "Regardless of the results in this phase, we want to win to secure our place in the qualifiers, and that means fighting, working hard and doing things right to give ourselves the best chance of winning."

Spain head into the clash against Georgia brimming with confidence as they ride a 29-match unbeaten run in competitive games after last month's 4-0 victory over Bulgaria.

"It's very difficult to win and we want to continue on our path, but one game at a time and one day at a time," De la Fuente said.

"Every now and then it's good to keep our feet on the ground. What this team is doing is very difficult, but we want to keep improving."