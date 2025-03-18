De Villiers backs balanced RCB to break IPL duck

NEW DELHI : Team balance and Virat Kohli's reassuring presence in the top order have convinced AB de Villiers that his former club Royal Challengers Bengaluru can win their maiden Indian Premier League title this year.

One of the league's most glamorous sides often boasting some of the most explosive batters in the world, RCB made three finals but fell short on each occasion to remain an IPL under-achiever.

They will enter their 18th season under a new captain, Rajat Patidar, while Englishman Phil Salt will be Kohli's opening partner.

"I really think they made some incredibly good moves in the (player) auction," De Villiers, who spent 11 seasons with RCB, told an online press conference on Tuesday.

"It's an incredibly good, balanced team.

"Look at the batting lineup - it's pure power, then a mix of power and control.

"I do feel this squad has got what it takes to go all the way."

Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell and Tim David beef up RCB's middle order while Australia's Josh Hazlewood will combine with the crafty Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the pace department.

De Villiers said Kohli had been subject of "unnecessary criticism" over his strike-rate and said the veteran batter had plenty to offer.

"He might have called retirement on T20 internationals but I feel there's plenty left in the tank for Virat, especially with that batting lineup RCB he's got this season," the South African said.

"I don't think Virat is going to feel a lot of pressure. He can just really go out there and play what he sees in front of him, and that is when Virat is at his absolute best when he plays the situation."

Salt's aggression will take the pressure off Kohli and let him control the innings as the team's "batting captain", De Villiers said.

"All Virat needs to do is keep doing what he's been doing for so many years - control the game," he added.

"He's got the best instinct of any player out there. He knows when to up the ante a bit and when to lower it, when to take more risk and when to take less risk.

"I think he needs to be the captain of the batting department in this tournament, and really just keep things together and play smart cricket."

Bengaluru will take on champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL opener on Saturday.