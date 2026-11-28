LONDON, Nov 28 : Paul de Villiers will start at number eight for South Africa in the Nations Championship final against France at Twickenham on Sunday as part of a back row reshuffled due to an injury to Pieter-Steph du Toit.

• De Villiers was named on the bench when the team was announced on Monday but comes into the starting XV at the back of the scrum, with Cameron Hanekom moving into Du Toit’s number seven jersey.

• Captain Siya Kolisi is the third member of the loose-forward trio.

• Franco Mostert comes onto the bench.

• The Springboks have lost their last two tests to France and Ireland but still finished top of the Southern Hemisphere pool and meet France again in the decider.

Revised South Africa team: 15-Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 14-Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Ethan Hooker, 10-Manie Libbok, 9-Cobus Reinach, 8- Paul de Villiers, 7- Cameron Hanekom, 6-Siya Kolisi (captain), 5-Lood de Jager, 4-Salmaan Moerat, 3-Thomas du Toit, 2-Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 1-Gerhard Steenekamp

Replacements: 16-Malcolm Marx, 17-Ox Nche, 18-Wilco Louw, 19-Eben Etzebeth, 20-Franco Mostert, 21-Emmanuel Tshituka, 22-Morne van den Berg, 23-Canan Moodie