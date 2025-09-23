DeChambeau goes extra mile to bond with US Ryder Cup teammates

FARMINGDALE, New York :Bryson DeChambeau may play on a rival tour, but the LIV Golf star has left no stone unturned and logged plenty of frequent flier miles in his quest to fit in with his U.S. Ryder Cup teammates competing this week at Bethpage Black.

DeChambeau, the only LIV representative on a U.S. squad loaded with PGA Tour players, automatically qualified for the team based on his strong performances at the majors but rarely crosses paths with his teammates during regular competition.

That has not stopped him making extraordinary efforts to bond with the group, including a recent trek across the country to Napa, California so he could participate in team activities while his teammates competed in a PGA Tour event.

His efforts have not gone unnoticed.

"This is a tough thing for him, to come into guys that he doesn't see every day, full of PGA Tour players, but he's done an exceptional job of making the extra effort," U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley told reporters on Tuesday. "He's made every effort possible and been incredible in the team room."

World number one Scottie Scheffler, who partnered with DeChambeau twice during the 2021 Ryder Cup, is enjoying the energy the twice U.S. Open champion brings to the team.

"He's a great guy and a good friend and he's been great in our team room," said Scheffler. "He brings a lot of energy, the people love him, and I think he loves the opportunity to be able to represent his country."

Patrick Cantlay, who has earned a reputation as a trusted force in any match-play setting, admitted relief at having the big-hitting DeChambeau as an ally rather than an opponent.

"I was watching him hit drivers on the range the other day, and I'm glad he's on our side," said Cantlay. "He's a showman out there. I think he's going to get the crowd fired up."

World number four Xander Schauffele believes DeChambeau's showmanship on the course could be the perfect weapon to energise the home crowd at Bethpage Black when the match-play competition begins on Friday.

"If he views himself as a gladiator golfer, this is as good as it gets," Schauffele said. "His points might hit harder than maybe my points, for example, just because of how he might celebrate and get these fans into this tournament quickly."

Ryder Cup rookie Russell Henley said that while he has not played much with DeChambeau in recent years, it has been fun "to pick his brain this week," while U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun credited the "huge effort" made by the big-hitter to fit in.

Bradley feels DeChambeau, who has turned fan engagement into an art form and shown an ability to thrive under high-pressure situations, could ultimately prove to be a sort of X-factor for the U.S. team trying to reclaim the Ryder Cup.

"He's a really fiery player. When you come to a Ryder Cup, you don't want guys to try to be something they're not," said Bradley.

"We have a lot of calm, mellow guys, so we need the energy from Bryson and he brings that every day in practice rounds, in the team room and hopefully in the tournament competition too."