DeChambeau, Thomas to launch US Ryder Cup bid

FARMINGDALE, New York :Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas will launch the Americans' bid to reclaim the Ryder Cup against Europe's Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton in Friday's opening foursomes match at Bethpage Black, the respective team captains announced on Thursday.

The opening match of the biennial team competition will begin at 7:10 a.m. ET (1110 GMT) on Friday at Bethpage Black, where heightened security measures will be in place given the expected arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The second match will feature American world number one Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley against Swede Ludvig Aberg and Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick before Collin Morikawa and Harris English face Europe's Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood.

The morning lineup will be capped by a clash between Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay against Scotland's Robert MacIntyre and Norwegian Viktor Hovland.

Europe have won 10 of the last 14 Ryder Cups dating back to 1995 but come into the week as underdogs against a U.S. squad eager to reclaim the trophy on home soil.