DeChambeau's flag-waving start turns into Ryder Cup disappointment

FARMINGDALE, New York :Bryson DeChambeau carried an American flag to the opening tee and even fist-bumped U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday, but the showmanship did not translate into results for the player tabbed with sparking the U.S. team's Ryder Cup hopes.

The U.S. team had banked on DeChambeau's talent and energy to help the hosts pull ahead against Europe in Friday's opening matches, but the big-hitting American failed to register a point in either of his outings.

DeChambeau and Justin Thomas fell 4&3 to Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton in the morning foursomes and the afternoon brought little relief as he and Ryder Cup rookie Ben Griffin fell 1UP to Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose in fourballs.

"Experience was great. 0-2 today, pretty disappointed," said DeChambeau, who had walked to the first tee shortly after fans on the packed grandstand were chanting "We want Bryson!"

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"I played good golf, just not good enough, and they made everything. Luck is on their side right now."

The American's afternoon proved frustrating as he felt he created opportunities against the experienced European pairing but could not capitalize when it mattered most.

"They both played very solid, Tommy and Justin. They kept it in play together a lot," DeChambeau said of his fourball match.

"I felt like I was out of position a little bit in the middle there. Gave myself a lot of looks coming down the stretch, and I just couldn't get too much to fall."

Despite the patriotic theatrics in the morning and presidential endorsement ahead of his afternoon match, DeChambeau's opening salvo fell flat, leaving the hosts to regroup after their marquee player's double disappointment.

"It happens," said DeChambeau. "And we're going to have to step on the gas tomorrow."