Logo
Logo

Sport

Defender Hernandez joins Al-Hilal from Milan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Defender Hernandez joins Al-Hilal from Milan

Defender Hernandez joins Al-Hilal from Milan

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Semi Final - Second Leg - Inter Milan v AC Milan - San Siro, Milan, Italy - April 23, 2025 AC Milan's Theo Hernandez celebrates after the match REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo/File Photo

10 Jul 2025 11:45PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Theo Hernandez has completed his transfer from AC Milan to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, both clubs confirmed on Thursday.

The 27-year-old French defender joins Al-Hilal on a three-year deal, ending a six-season spell at the San Siro after arriving from Real Madrid in 2019.

The move had been expected, after Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri stated on Monday that Hernandez would not be part of the squad next season.

He will now be playing under former Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi who took over the club in early June.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement