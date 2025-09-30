Defender Saliba commits long-term future to Arsenal

Centre back William Saliba has committed his future to Arsenal by signing a new long-term contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday, following media reports that Real Madrid had shown interest in the Frenchman.

Saliba has formed a formidable partnership with Brazilian Gabriel Magalhaes at the heart of the Arsenal defence, making 140 appearances in all competitions since his 2019 move from French club St Etienne.

The 24-year-old France international's new contract will run until 2030, British media reported.

"William is loved by all the players and staff, and that speaks volumes about his character, commitment and attitude every day," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said in a statement.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Since joining us, William has grown so much, embraced responsibility, and has created a strong connection with our supporters and everyone at the club.

Arsenal have finished runners-up in the last three Premier League seasons, with their league title drought now stretching to 21 years.

They recruited heavily in the close season, signing Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres, England forwards Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze, and Spanish defender Cristhian Mosquera.