Logo
Logo

Sport

Defending champion Krejcikova edges Dolehide at Wimbledon
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Defending champion Krejcikova edges Dolehide at Wimbledon

Defending champion Krejcikova edges Dolehide at Wimbledon
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 3, 2025 Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova in action during her second round match against Caroline Dolehide of the U.S. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Defending champion Krejcikova edges Dolehide at Wimbledon
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 3, 2025 Caroline Dolehide of the U.S. reacts during her second round match against Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova REUTERS/Toby Melville
Defending champion Krejcikova edges Dolehide at Wimbledon
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 1, 2025 Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova celebrates winning her first round match against Philippines' Alexandra Eala REUTERS/Toby Melville
Defending champion Krejcikova edges Dolehide at Wimbledon
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 3, 2025 Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova in action during her second round match against Caroline Dolehide of the U.S. REUTERS/Toby Melville
04 Jul 2025 12:26AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON :It was far from convincing, but Barbora Krejcikova kept her Wimbledon defence on track on Thursday - just - with a laboured 6-4 3-6 6-2 second round win over American Caroline Dolehide.

The Czech creaked rather than cruised into the third round, moving past the American in a match as scrappy as a Henman Hill picnic after a seagull attack.

Court Two spectators, many blissfully unaware they were watching the reigning champion, might be forgiven — Krejcikova herself barely looked the part. 

A season dogged by back and thigh niggles has left her short of sharpness, and her patchy 4-3 record for the season coming in was on full display in a match strewn with errors.

Still, the 17th seed did just enough to scrape through to gentle applause and a sterner test ahead: 10th seed Emma Navarro, who won't be quite so generous.

(Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement