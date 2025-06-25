Logo
Delap shows promise in Jackson's absence ahead of Benfica showdown
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Group D - Esperance de Tunis v Chelsea - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. - June 24, 2025 Chelsea's Liam Delap scores their second goal REUTERS/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Group D - Esperance de Tunis v Chelsea - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. - June 24, 2025 Chelsea's Liam Delap celebrates scoring their second goal with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Caean Couto
Jun 24, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chelsea FC forward Liam Delap (9) battles for the ball against Esperance Sportive De Tunisie midfielder Khalil Guenichi (38) during the second half during a group stage match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Caean Couto-Imagn Images
25 Jun 2025 12:42PM
PHILADELPHIA :Chelsea’s new striker Liam Delap scored his first goal for the club on Tuesday to help the London side secure a spot in the Club World Cup round of 16 with a 3-0 win against Esperance de Tunis.

Delap, a 30 million pounds ($40.84 million) signing from Ipswich Town earlier this month, has settled in well and his quick progress will please coach Enzo Maresca given Chelsea will be without striker Nicolas Jackson against Benfica on Saturday following his red card against Flamengo.

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT

One of the summer's most-wanted young strikers, Delap looks like he can give Chelsea the spark they were missing with his excitement and energy. Maresca is pleased with what he is seeing from the forward and expects big things from him.

KEY QUOTES:

Chelsea manager Maresca: "I'm pleased with Liam, with him scoring for us, but against Flamengo he had three clear chances to score goals, so that is already a good feeling because that means that he's there, he's in the right position, he's doing well. Unfortunately, he didn't score against Flamengo, and tonight he scored. We know that Liam is going to score goals with us, and we don't have any doubt about that.

"The process quite quick with Liam, and the reason why is because we know him, and he knows us in the way we want to play. So, for instance, for Dario Essugo, or for Mamadou Sarr, or even for Andrey that he was just with us last pre-season, it's going to be a little bit more complicated.

"They need more time because they don't know the way we want to play exactly. But Liam, as I said, we know each other very well. So, the process for him is quite quick, and then it's also because he's a very good player."

($1 = 0.7346 pounds)

Source: Reuters
