Dembele in PSG squad for Leverkusen Champions League match

PARIS :Ousmane Dembele looks set to make his Paris St Germain comeback after being named in the defending champions' squad for their trip to Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Ballon d'Or winner, who picked up a hamstring injury on September 5, features in Monday's 21-man group alongside centre back Marquinhos, returning from a thigh injury after a layoff of almost four weeks.

Forward Dembele has yet to play in the Champions League this season.

PSG are third in the 36-team league after winning their first two games.