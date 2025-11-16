Denmark held at home by Belarus, need draw in Scotland to top group

COPENHAGEN : Denmark had to come from behind to grab a 2-2 draw with Belarus on Saturday, missing a golden opportunity to put themselves in the driving seat in World Cup qualifying Group C as second-placed Scotland lost 3-2 in Greece.

The Danes top the group on 11 points and travel to Glasgow to meet the Scots, who are one point behind, on Tuesday after a shaky performance in front of their home crowd, who booed at the final whistle as their team threw away two points in a game they should have won comfortably.

Denmark got off to a superb start when winger Mikkel Damsgaard gave them the lead with a dipping shot that bounced into the far corner, and for long stretches it looked like Belarus, who lost 6-0 at home to Denmark, might suffer another hiding.

However, the Danes failed to convert any of their many chances and the visitors ripped up the script in the second half when Valeri Gromyko levelled in the 62nd minute, dancing through the right channel and steering the ball past Kasper Schmeichel for a most unlikely equaliser.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

There was worse to come for the home side as Gromyko played in Nikita Demchenko three minutes later, and he scored with a first-time finish to stun the home crowd into silence.

Gustav Isaksen's equaliser for Denmark in the 79th minute prompted an all-out attack from the home side, but despite storming forward with everything they had they could not fashion a winner, and must get at least a point in Scotland to ensure automatic qualification.