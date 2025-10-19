Logo
Denmark's Rune set for Achilles surgery
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Shanghai Masters - Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China - October 9, 2025 Denmark's Holger Rune reacts after sustaining an injury during his quarter final match against Monaco's Valentin Vacherot REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo

19 Oct 2025 08:31PM
Holger Rune will undergo surgery next week to repair a torn Achilles suffered during Saturday's Stockholm Open semi-final, he said on Sunday.

The Danish world number 11 was leading 6-4 2-2 against Ugo Humbert when he had to retire from the match, adding to a long list of players who have suffered injuries this season.

"It’s gonna be a while before I can step on court again. It’s tough. I had so much joy on court in Stockholm and it’s unbearable to think that I will not feel this energy for some time now," the 22-year-old posted on Instagram.

"My Achilles is full broken on the proximal part meaning I need operation already next week and from here rehabilitation."

Source: Reuters
