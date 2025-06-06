Dest joins list of big-name absences from US Gold Cup squad

NEW YORK :United States defender Sergino Dest was left out of their squad for the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Thursday, joining a list of big-name absences, as head coach Mauricio Pochettino named a group loaded with fresh faces.

U.S. forward Christian Pulisic had already opted out of the tournament, along with his AC Milan teammate Yunus Musah, while starters Weston McKennie, Gio Reyna and Tim Weah will miss out due to obligations with the upcoming Club World Cup.

U.S. media reports said Dest was left out due to fitness concerns after he returned from an 11-month injury absence in March after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament last year.

His absence leaves the U.S. with just a handful of veterans in their 26-man squad, including goalkeeper Matt Turner, defender Tim Ream and Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams.

Coventry City's Haji Wright is the only player among the forwards with more than four senior national team caps, with 15 appearances for the United States.

The squad includes four players who were called up for the first time.

"We are extremely excited to work with this group of players and compete for the championship," Pochettino said in a statement.

"Of course our priority is to win the tournament and to show the right mentality and approach, and we are confident these players will take advantage of the opportunity."

The United States are hoping to right the ship after their bid for a fourth straight CONCACAF Nations League title came to an end with a semi-final defeat against Panama in March.

The team failed to reach the knockout stage in the Copa America last year, a humiliating result that led to the firing of head coach Gregg Berhalter.

The team will play friendlies against Turkey and Switzerland before their first group-stage match against Trinidad and Tobago on June 15.