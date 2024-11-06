Logo
Sport

Sport

Liverpool maintain perfect record in Champions League with 4-0 win over Leverkusen
Sport

Soccer Football - Champions League - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - November 5, 2024 Liverpool's Cody Gakpo in action with Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong and Bayer Leverkusen's Exequiel Palacios REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - Champions League - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - November 5, 2024 Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch in action with Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer Football - Champions League - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - November 5, 2024 Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk in action with Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer Football - Champions League - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - November 5, 2024 Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold shoots at goal from a free kick Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
06 Nov 2024 06:13AM
LIVERPOOL, England : Liverpool's Luis Diaz scored a second-half hat-trick as they maintained their perfect Champions League campaign with a 4-0 victory over Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield on Tuesday.

Arne Slot's men provisionally lead the standings of Europe's elite competition with their fourth win in four matches, with Aston Villa, the only other team with a 100 per cent record, playing Club Brugge in their fourth game on Wednesday.

Diaz broke the deadlock of what had been a sluggish affair in stunning fashion in the 61st minute, timing his run onto Curtis Jones' pinpoint pass through the heart of Leverkusen's defence before lifting the ball over keeper Lukas Hradecky.

Gakpo doubled the Reds' lead two minutes later when he dived to head Mohamed Salah's cross home at the back post. The goal was initially ruled offside but the decision was overturned by VAR.

Diaz netted his second in the 83rd minute when he latched onto a cross from Salah, and then held off a challenge before slotting past Hradecky and he completed his hat-trick with a tap-in from close range in stoppage time.

Source: Reuters

