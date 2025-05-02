Dier decides to leave Bayern at the end of the season

Defender Eric Dier has decided to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season following the expiration of his deal with the Bundesliga leaders, sporting director Christoph Freund said on Friday.

The 31-year-old former England international joined Bayern on loan in January last year after a decade-long stay at Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Dier made the move permanent during the 2024 close-season transfer window, signing a deal until June 2025, and has now decided not to extend it further.

"We had discussions with Eric about a new contract. He told us that he doesn't want to extend and will leave us," Freund told reporters.

"He's a great guy. We had a great time together. He also felt very much at home here in Munich and at the club. Hopefully he crowns his time with us with his first title."

Dier has made 45 appearances and scored twice, and is now close to securing the first major trophy of his career.

Vincent Kompany’s Bayern side hold an eight-point lead over second-placed Bayer Leverkusen with three games to go. They can clinch a record-extending 34th German league title on Saturday with victory over fifth-placed RB Leipzig.

Matching Leverkusen’s result at Freiburg on Sunday would also be enough for Bayern to secure the title.