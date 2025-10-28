Dimitrov marks return from pectoral injury with win in Paris

Grigor Dimitrov said he was still adjusting to the rigours of competitive tennis after three months out with a pectoral injury but the former world number three was delighted to mark his return with a victory at the Paris Masters on Monday.

Dimitrov suffered the injury in the fourth round at Wimbledon in July when he was leading eventual champion Jannik Sinner by two sets to love, the 34-year-old Bulgarian retiring from the match in tears.

"It never happened to me (before), so I think I'm still trying to wrap my head around the whole time away from the court," said Dimitrov, who enjoyed a 7-6(5) 6-1 victory over local hope Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in Paris.

"It was never easy. I knew coming to competition is just going to be a difficult task. I just wanted to come out and test myself, give myself a chance. Winning or losing, I still would have felt like I've given all I had.

"Of course, it's difficult to adjust, especially playing against a player like him. You have to be aware throughout the whole time and stay focused.

"It doesn't matter how much experience you have. There's always that added stress, especially after so many months away. But it's a good night. I'm taking it in and just going one day at a time at the moment."

Dimitrov, who has slipped to number 38 in the world, will continue his comeback when he takes on 11th seed Daniil Medvedev or Jaume Munar in the second round.