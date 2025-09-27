Disappointed Wallabies coach bemoans inconsistent refereeing

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt said inconsistent refereeing was making his job harder after his side went down 33-24 to New Zealand on Saturday to lose any the chance of regaining the Bledisloe Cup for another year.

Referee Andrea Piardi penalised Australia 15 times and New Zealand 10 in the Rugby Championship test in Auckland with many of the offences the Wallabies committed coming at the breakdown.

That crucially included a yellow card shown to winger Harry Potter in the final 10 minutes as the Wallabies, who had cut New Zealand's lead to two points, chased a first win in 39 years at Eden Park.

"It's really hard, because what we've perceived is inconsistencies," Schmidt said.

"That makes it difficult, and then players are asking us questions and we get clarification afterwards."

Piardi also had the whistle when Australia narrowly lost the second test to the British & Irish Lions in July, the result coming down to the Italian's decision not to award a penalty in the lead up to the tourists' winning score.

Schmidt said, however, that it was vital that his players learned to understand what the referee was looking for.

"I do think that we've just got to be better at adapting to how the referee is refereeing," he added.

"If you don't do that, then you pay the price, as we did today.

"We've just got to look back at some of those penalties, really, because they're what really hurt us."

Although Australia again gave their opponents a hefty head start on Saturday, Schmidt said he could only admire the fighting spirit displayed by his players.

"I'm disappointed, the players are disappointed, but I'm also proud of the efforts they put in, I'm proud of the way we stayed in the fight.

"I thought with two points in it with 10 to go, we're right in the fight. And after being 20 points to three down again early on.

"(But) we didn't quite nail the moments that we needed to."

Schmidt was pleased with the way the Wallabies, who scored three tries on Saturday, were continuing to create opportunities in attack even against the best defences in the world.

"It's good enthusiasm and they're really working at their craft," he said.

"They know that they can help each other by doing their job really well, and that domino allows us to create a little bit of uncertainty in the defence.

"And on the back of that, we can be really effective in getting advantage line or getting those clean breaks."