Djokovic backs Australian Open 2025 'coaching pods' but no mics please

MELBOURNE : Novak Djokovic wandering across the court to have a chat with coach Andy Murray mid-match has been one of the more novel sights of the 2025 Australian Open but the Serbian is keen that what is said remains between them.

On-court coaching, previously banned and punishable by point deductions, disqualification or even suspension from tournaments is being positively encouraged at Melbourne Park with "coaching pods" at court level in the corners of the main stadiums.

In a sport where players have largely depended on themselves to problem-solve on the court, the move to bring entourages even closer to the action has understandably divided opinion, but Djokovic said he supported the idea.

"I think it's a great new introduction to the tournament," said Djokovic, who will be hoping for any advantage in his bid to capture a record 25th Grand Slam title at his favourite hunting ground.

"The people who are there are selected by us internally in the team. We talk about who we think can contribute the most by being on the court. I'm happy with the four people that I have there sitting.

"It probably will change in the future with the microphone and everything. I'm happy as it is at the moment."

'DISCRETION, PRIVACY'

Djokovic understands that having cameras and microphones in the pods would make for entertaining social media content, but said that some boundaries just cannot be crossed.

"I understand the fun part and stuff going viral, because there will be quite a bit of material," Djokovic added.

"The only thing I dislike is the fact that someone from your opponent's team might be watching the match, and she or he hears that and then texts the team member. Ten seconds later you have the information.

"I feel like there should be some discretion and privacy in terms of the actual on-court coaching tactics. That shouldn't be out there public, because then it endangers you during matches."

Defending women's champion Aryna Sabalenka has opted not to use on-court seating facilities, preferring to have her sizeable entourage in the stands, even if it is a tight squeeze.

"I like to see the whole team," said the Belarusian.

"I want to see all the people in my box. Even if I'm not looking at each person in my box, I always look at my coach, but I still see everyone. That's important.

"Sometimes I just want to look at my boyfriend for support. I just don't want to look at the coach first, then look in the box because I have a lot of coaches. Four seats isn't enough.

"If they would make it to eight seats (in the pod), I don't know how, but it would be much better for me. We decided to put everyone in the players' box. Maybe they were tight there and not comfortable, but I was comfortable to see all of them."

Second seed Alexander Zverev was also sceptical about the pods, saying tennis was following other sports in modernising some aspects of the game.

"There's innovation in all sports," Zverev said.

"Tennis is getting innovation as well. I'm not sure what kind of innovation that is. But we're moving forward, the world is moving forward and that's the way it is."