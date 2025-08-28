Djokovic battles, Raducanu romps through US Open second round

NEW YORK :Novak Djokovic tidied up early errors and recovered from a set down to get past American qualifier Zachary Svajda, as Briton Emma Raducanu had a far easier time advancing into the U.S. Open third round on Wednesday.

The 24-times major winner Djokovic made 14 unforced errors in the first set compared to just 11 across the rest of the match as he eventually hit his stride at Arthur Ashe Stadium, beating Svajda 6-7(5) 6-3 6-3 6-1.

Svajda, who poked fun at his own long odds against the former world number one in a now-viral TikTok video, put up a surprise early fight to the delight of the home fans but was let down by an apparent leg injury midway into the match.

Djokovic next plays the winner of the match between Briton Cameron Norrie and Argentina's Francisco Comesana.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Raducanu needed only an hour to cruise past the Indonesian qualifier Janice Tjen 6-2 6-1 in the first match of the day on Louis Armstrong Stadium, as she finds a way back to winning ways at the hardcourt tournament.

Raducanu had not won a U.S. Open match since lifting the trophy in her remarkable run to the title in 2021 but appears in solid form this year, as she made just eight unforced errors.

"I'm particularly happy, because on the court, I felt like my opponent was playing really good tennis. I thought that she was very dangerous," she told reporters.

"So I'm very pleased with how I kept dictating the points, I kept dictating the play."

Raducanu will face the winner of the match between the ninth seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and Czech qualifier Tereza Valentova in the third round.

Three-time finalist Victoria Azarenka became only the fifth woman in the Open Era to claim 100 or more singles main draw wins at the hardcourt majors - joining Steffi Graf, Lindsay Davenport, and Venus and Serena Williams - as she beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-3 6-3 at Stadium 17.

Over on the Grandstand, American 10th seed Emma Navarro swatted aside her compatriot, wild card Caty McNally, 6-2 6-1.

Organisers saved the heaviest hitters for the night session on Ashe, where world number two Carlos Alcaraz kicks things off after moving past American Reilly Opelka at a speedy clip with his accidental buzz cut in the first round.

The 2022 champion plays Italian Mattia Bellucci after picking up his third 1000-level title of the year in Cincinnati.

The women's defending champion and world number one Aryna Sabalenka takes on Polina Kudermetova under the lights next, aiming for her first major title of the year after a series of frustrating close calls.

She finished runner-up at the Australian Open and Roland Garros and exited Wimbledon in the semi-finals.

Italian seventh seed Jasmine Paolini launches the night session over at Louis Armstrong Stadium, playing American Iva Jovic, followed by a match between U.S. men's contender Ben Shelton and Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.