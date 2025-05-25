Logo
Sport

Djokovic beats Hurkacz to win 100th title at Geneva Open
Tennis - Geneva Open - Tennis Club de Geneve, Geneva, Switzerland - May 24, 2025 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during the final match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Tennis - Geneva Open - Tennis Club de Geneve, Geneva, Switzerland - May 24, 2025 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the final match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Tennis - Geneva Open - Tennis Club de Geneve, Geneva, Switzerland - May 24, 2025 Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during the final match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Tennis - Geneva Open - Tennis Club de Geneve, Geneva, Switzerland - May 24, 2025 Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in action during the final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Tennis - Geneva Open - Tennis Club de Geneve, Geneva, Switzerland - May 24, 2025 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during the final match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
25 May 2025 12:29AM (Updated: 25 May 2025 12:34AM)
GENEVA, Switzerland :Novak Djokovic battled from a set down to clinch his 100th tour-level title by beating Polish sixth seed Hubert Hurkacz 5-7 7-6(2) 7-6(2) at the Geneva Open on Saturday.

The Serbian, who turned 38 on Thursday, becomes just the third man in the Open Era to win 100 ATP titles after American Jimmy Connors and Swiss Roger Federer.

Djokovic's last title came when he won gold at the Paris Olympics last year.

The latest triumph comes at the perfect time as the record 24-times Grand Slam champion bids for a fourth crown at the French Open, which starts on Sunday.

Source: Reuters
