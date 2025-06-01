Djokovic eases into last-16 with 99th French Open win

PARIS: Novak Djokovic notched his 99th career French Open win with a clinical 6-3 6-4 6-2 defeat of Austrian qualifier Filip Misolic to reach the fourth round on a memorable Saturday (May 31) night in Paris.

As 40,000 fans watched Paris St Germain's Champions League final on video screens across the road at the Parc des Princes, the 38 year old turned on the style on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Three-time champion Djokovic, bidding for an historic 25th Grand Slam title, was given a thorough workout at times by his 23 year old opponent but more than matched Misolic's power and always looked in complete control.

Djokovic failed to convert nine break points early on but made the breakthrough for a 4-2 lead after showing incredible defensive skills to retrieve a barrage of smashes.

The Serb saved a break point at 1-2 in the second set and then earned applause from the fans as he sportingly dusted his opponent down after Misolic tumbled over and got his sweat-soaked shirt coated in clay.

He soon showed his ruthless side though to break serve with a backhand winner as he raced into a two-set lead.

The sixth seed was in no mood for a late night as exploding fireworks and roars rang out from across the road and the third set followed the same pattern as the first two as he cruised through to a last-16 clash against Britain's Cameron Norrie.