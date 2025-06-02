Djokovic hits French Open ton, Bublik stuns Draper for last-eight spot

PARIS :Three-times champion Novak Djokovic reached a century of wins at the French Open on Monday by making the quarter-finals in straight sets against Cameron Norrie while fellow seeds Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula crashed out to unfancied opponents.

The sixth-seeded Serbian beat Briton Norrie 6-2 6-3 6-2 to edge closer to a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic became the second man to win 100 matches at the Paris Grand Slam after retired 14-times champion Rafael Nadal (112), to set up a last-eight clash against Alexander Zverev.

"It's a number which is very good and nice, but a 101st win is even better," Djokovic told the crowd in French.

"It's not finished for me here the tournament and I feel very good and good to make history here. I hope there will be another win here in two days."

His German opponent in the last eight spent even less time on the court, third seed Zverev punching his ticket when Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor retired midway through the second set with an abdominal injury.

Zverev has reached his seventh French Open quarter-final in the last eight years and is looking to secure a maiden Grand Slam title.

"From now on I have the toughest draw in the tournament," Zverev said. "I'm looking forward to the battles ahead, and I'm looking forward to playing the best in the world."

SEEDS FALL

While Djokovic and Zverev were all smiles, fifth-seeded Briton Jack Draper bid farewell, beaten in four sets by underdog Alexander Bublik, who only a few months ago considered his future in the sport having dropped way down the pecking order.

The 27-year-old Kazakh, among the most naturally gifted players on tour who has admitted to lacking the commitment of other top professionals, seized his moment to drop shot his way past young gun Draper for his first Grand Slam quarter-final.

Bublik, who had never got past the second round in Paris, hit a staggering 37 drop shots.

"Standing here is the best moment of my life, period,", Bublik, in tears, told the crowd.

"I'm standing here like I won the thing. I can't cry here, let me be in peace, I'm a professional tennis player, I've got one more match, I've got to get ready."

Bublik's victory was the second upset of the day after unheralded Frenchwoman Lois Boisson shook up the women's draw with a three-set shock win over third-seed Jessica Pegula.

Boisson, ranked 361st in the world, outplayed the American favourite with a fierce forehand that had the crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier on their feet.

As if that was not enough for the spectators, they also got to see the Champions League soccer trophy minutes later, following Paris St Germain's victory over Inter Milan on Saturday.

PSG forward Ousmane Dembele carried it onto the court to ear-splitting cheers as his team became the second French outfit to lift the European Cup after Olympique de Marseille in 1993.

Second seed Coco Gauff was in no mood for surprises, however, when she brushed aside Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-0 7-5 to stay on course for her first title in Paris.

Gauff, who got to the final in 2022 and semis last year, is the youngest American to reach at least the fourth round at seven straight Grand Slams since Venus Williams from 1997-1999.

The Americans are guaranteed a semi-finalist with Gauff next facing Australian Open champion Madison Keys, who eased past Hailey Baptiste.

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva also booked a last-eight spot by overcoming Australian 17th seed Daria Kasatkina 6-3 7-5 to become the youngest player to reach back-to-back French Open quarter-finals in nearly three decades.

(Reporting Shrivathsa Sridhar, Julien Pretot and Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ed Osmond and Ken Ferris)