Djokovic in tears after tribute to late coach Pilic in Athens

Novak Djokovic fought back tears after his second-round win at the Hellenic Championship in Athens on Tuesday after tournament organisers played a tribute video to his former coach Nikola Pilic, who died in September aged 86.

In his playing days, Croatian Pilic was runner-up at the French Open in 1973 and after turning to coaching captained Germany to three Davis Cup titles between 1988 and 1993.

Djokovic, who joined Pilic's academy in Germany when he was 12, was visibly moved during the video, which played after the 24-times Grand Slam champion defeated Alejandro Tabilo 7-6(3) 6-1. "It was an emotional moment," the 38-year-old told the ATP website. "Considering what he meant to me and my family - privately, also professionally - he was my tennis father as I like to call him, someone who has played a fundamental, integral role in my development as a tennis player and as a human being. "It was really sad news when I heard that he passed away." Djokovic, who has won 100 ATP titles, said he would keep Pilic's legacy alive. "As long as I play tennis and as long as I live, I'll celebrate his name," he added. "This was one of the moments of how to pay tribute and I'm sure in future people will learn about how Niki has impacted the world of tennis and the world of sport. "He deserves it. He was a special man."