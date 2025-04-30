Djokovic withdraws from Rome Masters

Six-time champion Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from this year's Italian Open, organisers said on Tuesday, in a blow to his French Open preparations.

Djokovic, who has been chasing a 100th tour-level title, will miss the Masters 1000 event in Rome for the first time since making his first appearance in 2007.

The Serb former world number one was handed a shock straight-sets defeat by Italian Matteo Arnaldi in the second round of the Madrid Open over the weekend.

The 37-year-old hinted it may have been his final appearance at the tournament, and he will now head to Roland Garros without a single win on clay this year after his second-round exit in Monte Carlo.

The 24-times Grand Slam champion has not won a title on the men's tour since his ATP Finals triumph in 2023, when he won three out of four major titles.

World number five Djokovic owns ATP Masters 1000 records for most wins (414), semi-finals (79), finals (60) and titles (40).

The French Open begins on May 25.