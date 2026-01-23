Dominant De Minaur thumps Tiafoe to make Melbourne fourth round

MELBOURNE, Jan 23 : Alex de Minaur underlined his credentials as the leading home hope at the Australian Open on Friday, securing a 6‑3 6‑4 7‑5 win over American 29th seed Frances Tiafoe to reach the fourth round for a fifth successive year.

The sixth seed's efficient victory ensured he became only the second Australian man in the professional era to go on such a streak after John Newcombe, who reached the last 16 at the tournament from 1969-76.

De Minaur came into the clash on Rod Laver Arena having won three of his four matches with the hard-hitting Tiafoe, but the 26-year-old had to weather a storm on serve in the seventh game before breaking in the next and surging ahead.

With the opening set in the bag, De Minaur showcased his sublime court coverage to break again for a 2-1 lead in the next set and stayed on top despite a minor wobble to leave Tiafoe staring at another defeat in their rivalry.

A spectacular backhand winner from deep handed De Minaur another break at the start of the third set and though Tiafoe clawed his way back and then went up 5-4, the home favourite composed himself to edge ahead again and prevail.