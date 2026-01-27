Dominant Sabalenka brushes aside teenager Jovic to reach semis

MELBOURNE, Jan 27 : Aryna Sabalenka handed 18-year-old American Iva Jovic a comprehensive 6-3 6-0 defeat at a sweltering Melbourne Park on Tuesday to remain on course for a third Australian Open title in four years.

The world number one, champion in 2023 and 2024 and runner-up last year, will meet either Coco Gauff or Elina Svitolina for a place in Saturday's title match.

Sabalenka raced into a 3-0 lead in the opener and Jovic was made to work by the Belarusian to hold her serve in the fourth game to gain a foothold in the set.

The teenager, appearing in her first Grand Slam quarter-final, used her speed around the court to frustrate her more experienced opponent, although Sabalenka eventually closed out the first set in just under an hour.

Sabalenka was more dominant in the second set, the 27-year-old firing a cross-court winner beyond Jovic to break serve in the opening game before dominating the remainder of the set to confirm her progress.