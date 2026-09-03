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Dominant Sabalenka sweeps past Iatcenko to reach US Open third round
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Dominant Sabalenka sweeps past Iatcenko to reach US Open third round

Dominant Sabalenka sweeps past Iatcenko to reach US Open third round
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 2, 2026 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after winning her second round match against Russia's Polina Iatcenko IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Robert Deutsch
Dominant Sabalenka sweeps past Iatcenko to reach US Open third round
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 2, 2026 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka shakes hands with Russia's Polina Iatcenko after winning her second round match REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Dominant Sabalenka sweeps past Iatcenko to reach US Open third round
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 2, 2026 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in action during her second round match against Russia's Polina Iatcenko REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Dominant Sabalenka sweeps past Iatcenko to reach US Open third round
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 2, 2026 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in action during her second round match against Russia's Polina Iatcenko IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Robert Deutsch
Dominant Sabalenka sweeps past Iatcenko to reach US Open third round
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 2, 2026 Russia's Polina Iatcenko in action during her second round match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
03 Sep 2026 08:24AM (Updated: 03 Sep 2026 08:58AM)
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NEW YORK, Sept 2 : Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka continued her relentless march through the U.S. Open draw as the Belarusian dismissed Russian qualifier Polina Iatcenko 6-1 6-1 on Wednesday and reached the third round.

Top seed Sabalenka, seeking a third straight title in New York to emulate Serena Williams and Chris Evert, wasted little time asserting herself under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium and raced through the opening set in just 24 minutes.

"I'm super happy to play in front of you, the night sessions here are the best," Sabalenka said to cheering fans after her 16th straight win in the tournament.

"I'm happy with my level, happy with the focus and happy to be through this match."

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She heaped more pressure on world number 160 Iatcenko early in the second set with her power and precision, breaking in the opening game and holding to love in the next as the finish line quickly came into view.

The 28-year-old dropped her serve in the fourth game of the second set but the wobble proved brief as she immediately hit back to take a 4-1 lead and complete the win to book a meeting with Kamilla Rakhimova.

Source: Reuters
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