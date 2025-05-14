Donald staying out of Ryder Cup eligibility issue for LIV Golf players

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina :European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald would love for Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton to be available later this year but is not getting involved in their appeal of sanctions to maintain eligibility for the team event.

Spaniard Rahm and England's Hatton were part of the last three European Ryder Cup teams but their eventual move to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf circuit has complicated matters.

Both players appealed sanctions imposed by the Europe-based DP World Tour for playing LIV Golf events, which allowed them to reach the minimum four starts on that circuit to be considered for the Ryder Cup.

But if the case is heard before the September 26-28 at Bethpage Black in New York, Rahm's and Hatton's hopes of being on the 12-player European team could evaporate if the ruling does not go their way.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Donald, speaking to reporters ahead of his start in this week's PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club, said he has not talked to DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings about the eligibility issue surrounding LIV Golf players for the 2025 Ryder Cup.

"I do not get involved with the politics of that," said Donald. "So my concentration is to get the best 12 players to New York, and hopefully everyone is eligible."

When asked why he would not advocate for Rahm and Hatton if he considers his role as captain is to assemble the best possible team, Donald was blunt.

"Well, I think Guy knows that I want my best 12; let's put it that way," said Donald. "But I haven't talked to him about that."

Hatton is currently occupying one of the six automatic qualification places for the Ryder Cup while Rahm, who is known for his passion in the team event, is 29th on the European Ryder Cup standings.

But Donald said he expects two-times major winner Rahm, who has a 6-3-3 record in Ryder Cup play, to be on his team at Bethpage Black so long as he is deemed eligible.

"In terms of Jon, he's one of the best players in the world, and I would expect him to be on that team, but I certainly haven't given him those assurances," said Donald. "He still needs to keep going and playing just like everyone else."