Doping-Banka re-elected for third and final term as WADA president

Witold Banka was re-elected for a third and final three-year term as president of the World Anti-Doping Agency, the organisation said on Thursday.

The third term for Banka, a former middle-distance runner, will begin in January and run until the end of 2028. WADA vice president Yang Yang was also re-elected for a third and final three-year term.

In a virtual address to the WADA Foundation Board following his re-election, Banka said he and Yang are committed to elevating the athlete experience, strengthening the global anti-doping system and expanding the impact of their science, education and intelligence work.

"We are energized by innovation, collaboration, and the unwavering belief that clean sport matters," said Banka. "I can assure everyone here that we will work harder than ever to protect the integrity of sport and the dreams of the most important stakeholder of all, the athletes."