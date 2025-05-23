Doping-WADA condemns 'dangerous and irresponsible' Enhanced Games

NEW YORK :The World Anti-Doping Agency condemned the Enhanced Games as "dangerous and irresponsible" on Thursday, a day after the competition that endorses the use of banned substances announced its inaugural 2026 event.

The Enhanced Games operate under the principle that banning performance-enhancing drugs in major competitions does not protect athletes but rather stifles their performance, and called on athletes to join the competition.

"The health and well-being of athletes is WADA's number-one priority. Clearly this event would jeopardize that as it seeks to promote the use of powerful substances and methods by athletes for the purposes of entertainment and marketing," WADA said in a statement.

"Over the years, there have been many examples of athletes suffering serious long-term side-effects from their use of prohibited substances and methods. Some have died."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The 2026 Enhanced Games, which will take place in Las Vegas from May 21-24, will include swimming, athletics and weightlifting events.

Organisers say that they will protect athletes while using technology and science to enhance their strength and speed, unlocking a new level of "superhuman" performances.

WADA called on anti-doping organisations to test athletes before, during and after the event, "to protect the integrity of legitimate sport."

"WADA warns athletes and support personnel who wish to participate in sport regulated by the World Anti-Doping Code, that if they were to take part in the Enhanced Games, they would risk committing anti-doping rule violations," said WADA.

"They would also put their reputations on the line, as they would risk forever being associated with doping."