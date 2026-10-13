Dortmund coach Kovac extends contract to 2029-club

BERLIN, Oct 13 : Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac has extended his contract by two years to 2029, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday.

Kovac, who took over in early 2025 with the team languishing in 11th place in the standings, turned their season around and clinched a Champions League spot on the final matchday, before finishing runners-up to champions Bayern Munich last season.

"Together, we’ve set a clear course for development and laid important foundations for the future," Kovac said. "We want to build on that. We have a clear vision of how we play soccer, how we perform as a team, and what it takes to achieve our goals."

Dortmund, currently second to Freiburg on goal difference after five matchdays in the Bundesliga, take on Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League on Wednesday.