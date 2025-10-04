Dortmund concede first league goal since August in Leipzig draw

DORTMUND, Germany :Borussia Dortmund came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw with visitors RB Leipzig on Saturday, ending their four-game winning Bundesliga run as they conceded their first league goal since August.

Dortmund, 4-1 winners over Athletic Bilbao in the Champions League on Wednesday, found themselves on the back foot after seven minutes when Christoph Baumgartner tapped in from Assan Ouedraogo's header to put the visitors in front.

It was the third game in a row that Leipzig scored within the opening 15 minutes and the first goal Dortmund conceded in the Bundesliga after four consecutive clean sheets.

The hosts hit back when Yan Couto drilled home from inside the box to level after 23 minutes and both sides had plenty more chances after the break.

Neither Leipzig's Baumgartner nor Dortmund top scorer Serhouh Guirassy could find the target from close range, however, and Dortmund substitute Julian Brandt also went close with a looping header.

Dortmund are second in the standings on 14 points, with Leipzig third on 13. Leaders Bayern Munich, on 15, play away at Eintracht Frankfurt later on Saturday.