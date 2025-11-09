Dortmund concede late equaliser in 1-1 draw at Hamburg

HAMBURG, Germany :Borussia Dortmund conceded a last-gasp equaliser at Hamburg SV on Saturday to settle for a 1-1 draw in the Bundesliga, failing to bounce back from their midweek defeat by Manchester City.

Dortmund, looking to recover from Wednesday's 4-1 Champions League loss at City, struggled to carve out scoring chances in the first half and had a Serhou Guirassy free kick sail over their bar.

Hamburg came much closer and hit the woodwork through Nicolas Capaldo's header in the 39th minute.

The visitors did benefit from sloppy Hamburg defending before the ball fell to Carney Chukwuemeka who turned and volleyed in for a 64th-minute lead.

The Ruhr valley club, however, failed to hold on to it and Hamburg's Ransford-Yeboah Koenigsdoerffer headed in an equaliser in the seventh minute of stoppage time to rescue a point for the hosts.

Dortmund are third on 21 points, seven behind Bayern Munich, whose 16-game winning run this season ended with a 2-2 draw at Union Berlin, and one behind second-placed RB Leipzig. Bayer Leverkusen are fourth on 20 following their 6-0 demolition of Heidenheim.

"Until the 1-0 we had everything under control," said Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck. "Even after the 1-0 we did not allow anything at the back but we lost a bit of control and then when you have 15 deep crosses maybe one will go in.

"That is what happened in the end," the Germany international said. "We have to play more football. We did not do that We were just too passive."