Dortmund defender Suele out for two months with muscle injury
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Quarter Final - Real Madrid v Borussia Dortmund - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 5, 2025 Borussia Dortmund's Niklas Sule during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo

11 Aug 2025 11:13PM
BERLIN -Borussia Dortmund defender Niklas Suele will be sidelined for about two months after picking up a calf muscle injury in Sunday's pre-season friendly against Juventus, the Bundesliga club said on Monday.

The 29-year-old centre-back came on for Mats Hummels after 18 minutes but was taken off at halftime in the 2-1 loss, having suffered the problem without the involvement of another player.

Suele will miss this week's German Cup first-round tie at Essen and the first part of the Bundesliga season, with Dortmund kicking off their league campaign at St Pauli on August 23.  

The Ruhr valley club, who finished fourth last season, will also compete in the Champions League league phase.

Source: Reuters
