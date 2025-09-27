Dortmund earn fourth straight league win with 2-0 win at 10-man Mainz

MAINZ, Germany :Record-breaking Borussia Dortmund outclassed 10-man Mainz 05 2-0 on Saturday, with goals from Daniel Svensson and Karim Adeyemi, to secure a fourth straight league win that stretched their unbeaten run in the Bundesliga.

Dortmund, who host Athletic Bilbao in the Champions League on Wednesday, were without top striker Serhou Guirassy, who was injured during the warm-up.

They have now gone 13 league matches without defeat, going back to last season, and have not conceded a league goal since the first matchday on August 23. Dortmund were in the lead at halftime for the 10th Bundesliga match in a row, setting a league record.

Niko Kovac's team are on 13 points in second place, two behind champions Bayern Munich, who were 4-0 winners over Werder Bremen on Friday.

"It happened exactly the way we had wanted it to," Kovac told a press conference. "The team played in a very disciplined and organised way. We scored at the right times and today I saw the team play out an away game as we should."

"We are only looking at us. I know that football in Germany has expectations that Bayern do not march away on their own this season. But we have to keep things in perspective. It is the fifth matchday and still early in the season. But we are doing it well so far."

The visitors dominated from the start and went ahead in the 27th minute when Svensson at the far post tapped in a Julian Brandt cutback. The goal came seconds after the hosts had hit the woodwork through Paul Nebel.

Germany international Brandt then delivered another assist after Adeyemi sprinted clear and finished the job in the 44th.

Mainz were left with 10 players when keeper Robin Zentner was sent off after bringing down Adeyemi outside the box but by that time the game had long been decided with Dortmund in complete control.

Brandt nearly scored himself but his stoppage-time effort was spectacularly palmed over the bar by substitute keeper Lasse Riess.