Dortmund ease past Werder 3-0 to stretch unbeaten run
Dortmund ease past Werder 3-0 to stretch unbeaten run

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Werder Bremen - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - January 13, 2026 Borussia Dortmund's Marcel Sabitzer in action with Werder Bremen's Jens Stage REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Werder Bremen - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - January 13, 2026 Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Werder Bremen - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - January 13, 2026 Borussia Dortmund's Fabio Silva in action with Werder Bremen's Marco Friedl REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Werder Bremen - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - January 13, 2026 Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Werder Bremen - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - January 13, 2026 Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
14 Jan 2026 05:36AM (Updated: 14 Jan 2026 05:45AM)
DORTMUND, Germany, Jan 13 : Borussia Dortmund cruised to a 3-0 victory over Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Tuesday to bounce back from Friday's frustrating draw at Eintracht Frankfurt and stretch their unbeaten run to 10 league games.

Dortmund, who provisionally cut Bayern Munich's lead at the top to eight points, had led twice against Frankfurt on Friday but then needed a stoppage-time equaliser to rescue a 3-3 draw.

They were far more efficient on Tuesday, carving out an early lead when captain Nico Schlotterbeck headed in from a corner in the 11th minute.

Werder had a chance to level four minutes later but keeper Gregor Kobel did well to stop Justin Njinmah's effort.

The Ruhr valley club enjoyed a stronger second half and doubled their lead with Marcel Sabitzer's crisp shot from the edge of the box in the 76th minute in the Austrian's 250th Bundesliga match before substitute Serhou Guirassy tapped in from close range in the 83rd to make it 3-0.

The win lifted Dortmund to 36 points in second place. VfB Stuttgart climbed to third on 32 following their 3-2 win over Frankfurt. Leipzig are fourth on 29 with two games in hand while Bayer Leverkusen, also on 29, had their match against Hamburg SV on Tuesday postponed due to snow.

Leaders Bayern, on 44 points, are in action at Cologne on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters
