Dortmund feel the heat but still win

CINCINNATI, Ohio :Playing in midday heat proved a taxing ordeal for Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, who had to hold on tenaciously to secure a 4-3 victory over South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns at the Club World Cup on Saturday.

Temperatures over 30 degree Celsius in the United States have sapped the players’ energy and there was a sense of relief for the Bundesliga side as they came through a tough physical test.

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT

European sides have had a difficult few days at the Club World Cup with defeats for Champions League winners Paris St Germain and Chelsea, so it was important for Borussia Dortmund to get their first win in Group F.

KEY QUOTES

Dortmund coach Niko Kovac: "We had a hard battle against the heat and an opponent who could handle the conditions better. This is a tournament that we want to compete in and try to win a World Cup title but the conditions are very hard for all for the teams."

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso: "I think it was clear that we pushed the level of the game to the maximum and that we were able to pay an open game against such a strong opponent. I’m very proud of the resilience that we showed."

(Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond)